Obituary – Donald “Don” Uher

Donald “Don” Jack Uher was born on May 13, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo., to Rudolph and Fay (Rollins) Uher. He passed away November 28, 2023, in Licking, Mo.

Don was married to Evelyn Lorene (Mace) Uher for 71 wonderful years. He was a member of the Licking United Methodist Church for 60 plus years where he held several positions on the church board. He also served terms on the Licking R-8 School Board of Education, the Licking Park Board, and served as president of the Lion’s Club.

Don worked in several areas throughout his life. He spent one year in the Missouri National Guard, worked many years in television and radio repair at Don’s Radio and TV Shop, he was employed for 22 years with the U.S. Postal Service, and he also worked as a sports official for many basketball games. He was the radio voice of the Licking Wildcats and called many Wildcat basketball games. Don also had the pleasure of calling the game of the Wildcats winning the first girls Missouri State Volleyball Championship.

Don loved hunting, fishing, golf and Cardinals baseball. He was golf champion for one year at the Cabool Golf Club and he won several golf tournaments playing with his golf partner, Dave Barnes.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Fay; and brother, David Uher.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Evelyn Uher; children, Terry (Bill) Taylor, Larry (Lyudmyla) Uher and Linda (Brian) Friend; grandchildren, Jon (Susan) Taylor, Chris (Tammie) Taylor, Evan (Cassi) Friend, Kelsey (Chad) Gillaspy, Megan (Cole) Roark and Iryna Zolotar; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Jackson Friend, John Friend, Elsie Friend, August Friend, Collins Roark and Griffin Roark; siblings, Betty (Tony) Farrar, Brenda (Alvin) Bartleson, and Barbara (Leroy) Lane; and sister in law, Josie Wirt.

A visitation was held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church. A funeral service followed at 12 p.m. with Pastor Bob McQueen officiating. Pallbearers were Jon Taylor, Chris Taylor, Evan Friend, Chad Gillaspy, Cole Roark, Jackson Friend, and John Friend. Per Don’s wishes, he was cremated after the funeral and will be interred at Anutt Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Licking Bridge Builders. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.