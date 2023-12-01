Obituary – William Byrd, Jr.

William E. Byrd, Jr., of Rolla, Mo., passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the age of 75.

He was born on May 19, 1948, in Tabor City, N.C., to the late William E. Byrd, Sr. and Pauline Byrd. On September 26, 1975, he married Susan Leslie (D’Aversa) Byrd in West Chester, Pa.

Bill retired from the U.S. Army after 21-1/2 years, with the rank of SFC. He was the owner/operator of the Ft. Wood Quick Lube for several years. Bill loved hunting and fishing, bowling, playing cards and driving his Corvette. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Bill will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Susan Leslie Byrd of Rolla, Mo.; three sons, Preston Earl Byrd of Las Vegas, Nev., Stephen Ellis Byrd and his girlfriend, Stephanie Lagoda of St. Robert, Mo., and William Earl Byrd, III of Mechanicsville, Va; two daughters, Christina Elizabeth Byrd and partner, Heather Gailey of Nixa, Mo., and Jennifer Clarambeau and husband, Jay of Maine; a daughter-in-law, Angela Byrd of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters, Frances Amend and husband, John of Va., and Linda Samson and husband, Jim of Fla.; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and special friend, Rick Kendle and wife, Ethel of Salem, Mo.

Bill has finally found physical peace and is pain free.

A memorial service for William E. Byrd, Jr. will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor’s choice.