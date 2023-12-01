Robbery investigation

By Chief Pat Burton, LPD

LICKING, Mo. – On November 30, 2023, at approximately 8:18 p.m., a Licking officer was dispatched to Casey’s General Store in reference to a report of a robbery. Two store employees reported a masked male, wearing a hood and black face paint, entered the store and pepper sprayed both employees before demanding the money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the store on foot.

As the responding officer was arriving, he observed a male subject walking away from the store, with visible black face paint, and was able to stop and detain the suspect. While securing the suspect in restraints, the suspect made the spontaneous utterance of “let me apologize, I still got the money in my pocket, and I still got the mace.”

While attempting to search the suspect, incident to arrest, the suspect resisted arrest by repeatedly pulling away from the officer. Once responding Texas County deputies arrived, the officer was able to safely conduct the search of the suspect’s person and located a partial can of Saber Red Oleoresin Capsicum pepper spray (mace) and $337 in cash. While securing the suspect in the patrol vehicle, he began to resist arrest again and kicked one of the Texas County deputies.

The suspect, Logan Venn, 22, of Licking, is being held at the Texas County Justice Center, pending formal charges from the Texas County Prosecutor, Parke Stevens. A Probable Cause Statement has been forwarded seeking the following charges:

Robbery- 2nd degree

Assault-3rd Degree

Assault- 3rd degree on Law Enforcement

Resisting Arrest/ Detention of a Felony.

The Licking Police Department would like to thank the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance in this investigation.

The above information is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.