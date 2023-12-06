A day of Christmas festivities

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Christmas festivities filled the day Saturday, beginning with Christmas craft sales at 9 a.m. at the VFW, ending with the Christmas parade at 4 p.m., and packed in the center with Santa Claus; toy, quilt and book giveaways; and a fish fry.

There was a good turnout of craft vendors at the VFW, with nearly all tables full. Shoppers had a wide variety of items from which to choose.

Santa listened to Christmas wishes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a break at noon to draw names for teddy bear giveaways, then for quilt giveaways. Many youngsters left with a brightly colored teddy bear tucked under their arm and with a smile on their face.

The toy giveaway at the Mill was as popular as always, with four special gifts given this year, two bicycles and two tricycles.

The Friends of the Library handed out free books for school age children (through seniors). The museum was also open for shopping from local artisans.

Sonshine & Rainbow Dayschool held a fundraiser fish fry, ensuring all the shoppers and vendors would be well-fed for the long day.

The window decorations were judged, with eight businesses entered into this year’s competition.

This year’s parade had several nice entries, with first through third place awards presented in two categories, religious and non-religious. For religious floats, Boone Creek Baptist Church was first, Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church was second, and Abounding Hope Church was third. In the non-religious category, Wildcat Early Learning Center repeated with the first place win, followed by the Texas County Library and Agri Enterprises.