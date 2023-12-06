Christmas Window Contest winners

Photo by Sandy Jennings
Country Crafts & Flea Market earned first place in the window decorating contest with their vintage decorations. Eight businesses participated in the contest this year. Thank you to judges Rep. Bennie Cook, Sue Hubbs & Frances Haley, and Pastor Jerry Blaylock for traveling to Licking to determine the winners.
Photos by Shari Harris
Queen’s Castle wished everyone Mele Kalikimaka, or Merry Christmas, with their Hawaiian themed windows, which took second place in the contest.
Photos by Shari Harris
These windows at TJ’s Flowers earned a third place win in the window decorating contest. Both are beautifully decorated.
Photo by Christy Porter
Window Contest judges were, from left: Frances Haley, Sue Hubbs, Rep. Bennie Cook and Pastor Jerry Blaylock. Shari Harris escorted the judges to the participating businesses.