Photo by Christy Porter
Joseph Satterfield, Correctional Program Specialist/Corrections Case Manager II, was busy last week delivering Christmas bounty made by industrious Santa helpers from the Restorative Justice Organization at SCCC. Six Christmas murals were delivered to area churches; five lap blankets went to area veterans; and area children’s organizations and events received over 400 Christmas stockings, 120 stocking hats, 41 Teddy Bears and 63 quilts.
Photos submitted
Photos by Christy Porter