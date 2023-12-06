Frisco League Tournament Champs!

By Coach Phillip Gambill

LAQUEY, Mo. – The Wildcats opened the first round of the Frisco League Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a 73-44 victory over Laquey. Laquey came out and kept the game close for one quarter and a half until the Wildcats opened a 12-point lead going into halftime. The Wildcats came out the second half and held the Hornets to just 15 points in the 73-44 victory. Keyton Cook led the scoring with 22 points, Roston Stockard finished with 19, while Austin James added 12.

In the semifinals on Thursday evening, the Wildcats pulled away late to a 60-53 victory over the Iberia Rangers. The Wildcats trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter before pulling together in the second quarter to go into the halftime up 31-29. Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter as the Wildcats hung on to a 38-36 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Rangers in the 4th quarter 20-15 to advance to the Championship Game. Austin James led the way with 21 points, Roston Stockard scored 14, while Kannon Buckner chipped in 11.

On Saturday, the Wildcats took on the Newburg Wolves in a highly anticipated Championship Game. The Wildcats led after the first quarter, 13-11. Licking matched the Wolves in the second quarter to go into halftime up 28-26. The Wildcats came out in the second half and outscored the Wolves 41-16 on their way to a 69-42 win and their second consecutive Frisco League Tournament Championship. The Wildcats had four players in double figures. Keyton Cook scored 19, both Austin James and Kannon Buckner added 12, and Roston Stockard finished with 10.