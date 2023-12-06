Frisco League Tournament Champs!

By Coach Steve Rissler

LAQUEY, Mo. – The Licking Lady Wildcats held Richland scoreless for the entire third quarter to win their third Frisco Tourney title in as many years.

In the championship game on Saturday, Richland came out firing to take an early lead, but Licking stayed within striking distance during the first quarter. Licking gained the lead in the second behind the strong bench play of Finley Sullins and Morgan Stone. The Lady ’Cats held a slim 29-27 lead at the break. The third quarter was all Licking as Hannah Medlock got rolling from 3 AND the defense stepped up to hold the Lady Bears to 0. The ’Cats pushed the lead to as big as 24 but Richland made some late 3s for the final score of 58-41. Medlock led the way, scoring a game high 24, and freshman Morgan Stone also reached double figures with 10. Other scorers included: Allie Hock 9, Kinley Keaton 5, Kylee Rinne 3, Linzie Wallace 3, Zoey Dawson 2 and Finley Sullins 2.

Licking faced Stoutland in the semifinal round on Wednesday evening. The Lady ’Cats controlled the first half versus the fifth seeded Lady Tigers to lead by 18 at halftime. Stoutland switched to a box and 1 on Hannah Medlock in the third. The ’Cats struggled to find any rhythm on offense but scratched their way to a 58-45 victory. Medlock led with 21, followed by Hock with 18, Dawson 9, Sullins 5, Keaton 3 and Wallace 2.

Licking faced Plato in the opening round of the 2023 Frisco Tourney on Monday. The game was sloppy and slow but the Lady Cats won, 47-33, to move on. Plato used a box and 1 defense to slow down Hannah Medlock and it slowed the game to a snail’s pace. Medlock managed to score 13, Hock 12, Wallace 6, Dawson 7, Keaton 5 and Sullins 4.