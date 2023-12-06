More Christmas festivities

FOL gives the gift of reading
Photo by Christy Porter
Serena Riden (left) and Braxton Corkell thoroughly enjoyed the book selection at the Friends of the Library book giveaway for Preschool through 12th graders held at the Texas County Museum of Art & History during the Licking Christmas Celebration on Saturday.
Story Time with Mrs. Claus
Photo by Jan Rensch
Mrs. Claus kept a group of children captivated when reading to them on Saturday at the Texas County Museum of Art & History. She was a special guest with the Texas County Library District.
More photos and slideshows to come!