Rolla man charged with rape and sodomy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (December 7, 2023) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces additional criminal charges filed in the investigation of Justin B. Durham, 42, of Rolla, Mo.

On September 14, 2023, Durham was formally indicted by a Phelps County Grand Jury with first degree rape, first degree sodomy, possession of child pornography and sexual trafficking of a child, following an investigation by the Troop F/I Criminal Investigative Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On December 6, 2023, the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Durham with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, due to additional information discovered in the ongoing investigation.

On August 7, 2023, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control with an investigation into allegations against Justin B. Durham, of Rolla, Mo. Durham was alleged to be in possession of child pornography, based on information provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. During the joint investigation, a victim was identified who reported she was sexually assaulted by Durham. This investigation led to Durham being arrested and indicted on September 14, 2023, by a Phelps County Grand Jury, with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, possession of child pornography and sexual trafficking of a child. After these charges were filed, another victim contacted law enforcement to report she had been sexually assaulted by Durham. This new information led to the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney formally charging Durham on December 6, 2023, with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

In addition to state charges, a federal grand jury indicted Durham in October of 2023, with one count of producing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of altering or destroying records. The investigation is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the ongoing assistance of the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office. Durham is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail, on state and federal charges, stemming from the joint investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages anyone with information related to Durham to call Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Jonathon Fariole at (573) 368-2345, extension 3950 or the FBI, using tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

The above charges are mere accusation and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

