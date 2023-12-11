Obituary – Kenneth “Ken” Beers

Kenneth (Ken) William Beers was born October 14, 1952, in Easton, Pa., of Robert and Agnes Beers. He died December 6, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Diane; three sons: Benjamin Wolf and Jonathan Beers, of Licking, and Daniel Beers, of Phoenix, Ariz.; four daughters: Laura Holt, of Clarksville, Tenn., Deborah Mayers, of Coolidge, Ariz., Tamara Beers, of Portland, Ore., and Rebecca Miller, of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers: Jimmy Beers, of Arnold, Md., and Bob Beers, of Hatfield, Pa.; 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ken grew up in the Lehigh Valley area, north of Philadelphia and graduated from Easton High School.

He served his country for six years as an MP and in the artillery in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in Colorado where he met Diane and they were married. They moved to Minnesota, where they raised their family. Ken was busy earning his BS at the University of Minnesota, working part time and began a career as a Corrections Officer. After retiring he began enjoying the outdoors in Minnesota with its many lakes, playing with his grandchildren and traveling around the world with his wife. This past year, they were able to visit Israel, which was the dream of their life.

In 2016 he moved to Missouri with his wife, where he found a new love of rural life. He began taking walks in the woods, doing farm work, spending time with his many pets and farm animals, including a former, beloved, pet pig. However, his favorite activity was reading. He especially loved historical non-fiction, scriptural books and most importantly reading his Bible daily. He will be missed greatly and remembered as a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who walked humbly with his God.

A visitation for Ken will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Mo. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Erin McConnell officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net