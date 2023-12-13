By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Children’s Christmas Store at Abounding Hope Church was held last Wednesday evening and again on Saturday, giving 70 children the opportunity to Christmas shop for parents, grandparents, siblings and other loved ones.

After making a list and checking it twice, the children shopped with a volunteer and could chose up to five gifts each. None of the items were priced over a dollar, and it included free gift-wrapping by the volunteers. The parents or guardians visited while decisions were being made in the fellowship hall.

With a wide array of items to choose from, the children contemplated each purchase carefully with the full intent of making that special someone very happy on Christmas day.

The volunteer gift wrappers made each purchase a festive package.

Exhibiting accomplishment, joy and anticipation, the children happily reunited with the adults and left with their gifts securely in hand.

“And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, frankincense, and myrrh.” (Matthew 2:11, KJV)

Photos by Christy Porter