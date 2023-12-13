Classifieds: December 14 – December 20, 2023

For Sale:

For Sale: I have several breeds of birds. Cockatiels, hand feed, 8 months old, 5 females, one has DNA, $200 each. Breeding age cockatiels, not tame. One single male, 3years old, $200. Breeding pair male, 3 female, $400 on both. Three parrotlet, baby’s, parent fed, weaned $150 each. Seven baby parakeets, parent fed, weaned, $25 each. Breeding pairs parakeets, not tame, $50. Albino Indian ringneck, hand feed, but a little nippy, $900. Two peachface lovebirds, one DNA, hand fed, 1 year old. Red-faced, not tame, 3 years old, $200 each. Breeding pair quakers, both green, not tame, $900. Always have more on way, but this is all I have right now. Call or text Tracy Morgan at 417-260-0573 or 417-260-2579. Also, have facebook, reneabirdlover. I can send more pictures. H/34/1tp

For Sale: Four bedroom, 2.5 bath home on 38+ acres. Heated and cooled 30’x 60’ shop, pond and barn. (417) 457-6271. H/33/3tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber LLC is looking for workers to build furniture frames. No experience needed. Call Monday-Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm to make an appointment for an interview and to fill out an application. 573-674-2080. H/34/4tp

Help Wanted: Looking for a reliable part-time maintenance man to join our team. Ideal candidate will have experience in general maintenance and repair work for rental property. If interested, contact Bradley at 417-217-5896. We look forward to hearing from you. H/32/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

To Give Away:

To Give Away: LHS/JH Winter Basketball schedules at The Licking News office. L/46/tfn