Grinch community service aids Texas County

Grinch nabbed before mischief began
After a short-term investigation, the Licking Police Department was able to spoil the Grinch’s plans of ruining the Licking Christmas parade. After a speedy trial the Grinch was found guilty and was sentenced to community service, which entailed throwing out candy to the citizens of Licking. The LPD would like to thank all who participated or were involved with the parade. This is an event that the department looks forward to every year and enjoys seeing the community together. A good time was had by all… even the Grinch. – Chief Burton
The Grinch continues community service
Santa’s elf, Houston Police Department/Licking Police Reserve Officer Terry Wolfe, the Grinch and Licking Police Chief Pat Burton participated in distributing gifts and playing games with children at the Phoenix Theater Drive-in on Saturday. The HPD and the LPD attended the event to oversee additional community service required by the Grinch after his recent arrest. The 25th Circuit Texas County Children’s Division sponsored the free event.