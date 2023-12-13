In this edition: December 14, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

This week The Licking News shares Christmas greetings from area businesses with Licking R-VIII second grade students’ artwork and Kindergarten letters to Santa.

Licking Christian Church will host a community Christmas Dinner on Christmas day.

The VFW Auxiliary will be holding a public auction for local veterans; donations are appreciated.

Fox Funeral Home will be hosting a Memorial Ornament pickup.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office, Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm, and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

Ring in 2024 at the New Year’s Eve Ball sponsored by Healthy Dent County and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.

A gift subscription to The Licking News is a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

We share the “Food, song, games and gifts” from the Licking Senior Center Christmas Party held last week.

St. John the Baptist-Licking and St. Mark the Evangelist-Houston Catholic church women had a frolicking time at their Ladies Christmas Luncheon and party.

Former Licking R-VIII graduate Karlee Holland continues great basketball as the SBU Women’s Basketball team defeats nationally ranked Drury.

Area youth are invited to a Grizzly Basketball Camp.

Lee Ann Akins, Branch Librarian, updates us on new items at the Licking Library Branch, and shares ongoing activities.

Texas County Memorial Hospital reports a surge in respiratory viruses.

Rick Mansfield experiences “A Christmas Carol” excursion and tells of it in “The Past and Then Some,” in Reflections from the Road.

Town & Country Bank donated funds to the Licking Police Department in support of the Shop with a Hero program.

Licking Police Department Corporal Kenny Santee shares holiday tips on toy safety and found property in this week’s Behind the Blue.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, Licking Fire Department, Courthouse and MSHP.

