Joyful voices fill the air

By Shari Harris, Publisher

This year’s Licking Elementary Christmas Program, “A Merry Christmas Story” was held Monday, December 4, at the Sherman Hill Field House. Elementary Music Director Kermit Lonning led the students of Kindergarten through Third Grade classes, and Wildcat Early Learning Center Director Teresa Clonts and Mrs. Kandace Liveoak guided the preschoolers through favorite carols, entertaining family and friends who gathered for the show.

Preschoolers led the evening, singing along to “Blitzen’s Boogie” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Youngsters sang and danced to the music, to the enjoyment of all.

The Kindergarten through Third Grade classes, led by Mr. Lonning, accompanied by Crystal Frailey and Dawson Havens, and assisted by the K-3 teaching staff, performed “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Mr. Lonning recited a Christmas poem, with a few minor adjustments, then the young singers joined in with “Rudolph” and “Up On the Housetop.”

The program was well attended, and the students, many dressed in Christmas reds and greens, along with Mr. Lonning and his festive holiday jacket, spread Christmas cheer throughout the gym. Santa Claus made an appearance at the end of the show, and several children who had patiently remained on the bleachers throughout the performance broke ranks and ran to hug the jolly old elf.

The Licking Junior High/High School concert will be Monday, December 18, at 6 p.m., and the High School Play, Arsenic and Lace, will be Thursday, December 21, and Friday, December 22, at 7 p.m. each evening.

Photos by Shari Harris