Lady Wildcats go to 6-0

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Varsity and JV Lady Wildcats had a long week on the road, starting with a varsity-only contest on Monday, December 4, against the Houston Lady Tigers.

The Lady ’Cats roared past the Lady Tigers with a 51-21 final score.

The JV Lady ‘Cats had their chance to play in the Stoutland JV Tournament, with the first round game taking place Wednesday against St. Elizabeth. The Lady ’Cats came up short on the evening, losing 35-42.

The second and final rounds of the Stoutland JV Tournament were played on Saturday. In second round action, the JV Ladies won 38-17 over Lebanon, advancing them to the consolation game against Newburg.

Conference rival Newburg wouldn’t fall so easily, and the JV faced a four point deficit when all was said and done, losing 35-39 to the Lady Wolves.

On Monday, December 11, both teams traveled to Richland for a conference match-up against the Lady Bears. The JV fell to Richland, again by a four point deficit, 37-41, in a hard fought game.

The Varsity Lady ‘Cats improved their record to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference with their 39-36 victory over the Lady Bears.