Stephens receives Army Values Leadership Award

Licking High School senior Austin Stephens was recognized last week with the November Army Values Leadership Award for Respect. LTC Venancio Castro, United States Army School Chief of Staff, presented the award to Stephens in front of family and friends.

Respect was defined as demonstrating equal self-respect and respect for others, creating increased morale and positive outcomes for those around you.

In his nomination, Dr. Jarad Rinne, LHS Principal wrote, “Austin shows respect for authority (both on and off the playing field/court, in class, and outside of school). His work as an A+ tutor could be challenging for some, but Austin’s work is impeccable because he shows respect for each student, no matter their level of understanding or attitude. Austin operates in kindness and respect with young kids, teenagers, and adults. Austin has the respect of many because he shows respect. I am honored to recognize Austin Stephens for this award.”