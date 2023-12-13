 Skip to content

Wildcats win two

Photos by Shari Harris
Austin James battles against a much taller Steelville opponent.

Karson Walker is nearly horizontal as he drives past the Steelville defense in the JV competition.

The cheerleaders let their voices be heard Friday, supporting their team in the home game against Steelville.

By Coach Phillip Gambill

STOUTLAND, Mo. – The Wildcats traveled to Stoutland on Tuesday night, December 5, for a conference game. The game was a tough road game for the Wildcats, and the first quarter ended with the game tied at 17. The Wildcats took a 31-25 lead going into halftime.

At the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats held on to a 52-44 lead. The fourth quarter was a tough fight by both teams, with the Wildcats pulling out the victory, 74-64.

Keyton Cook scored 24 points, Ausin James 23 points, and Roston Stockard added 13.

The JV squad defeated Stoutland 72-59.

LICKING, Mo. – On Friday, December 15, the Wildcats hosted Steelville in a non-conference home game. The first quarter ended with a tie, 7-7. The Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead into halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats led 35-27. In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats outscored Steelville 15-13 to finish with a 50-40 victory.

Austin James scored 16 points, Roston Stockard 12 points, and Keyton Cook added 10. The Wildcats improved to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in the conference.

In the JV contest, Licking won 70-43, turning a two point lead at the end of the first into an 11 point halftime advantage. Steelville gained a point in the third, closing to 51-41, but Licking only allowed Steelville two points in the fourth quarter for the victory.

