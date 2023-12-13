Wildcats win two

By Coach Phillip Gambill

STOUTLAND, Mo. – The Wildcats traveled to Stoutland on Tuesday night, December 5, for a conference game. The game was a tough road game for the Wildcats, and the first quarter ended with the game tied at 17. The Wildcats took a 31-25 lead going into halftime.

At the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats held on to a 52-44 lead. The fourth quarter was a tough fight by both teams, with the Wildcats pulling out the victory, 74-64.

Keyton Cook scored 24 points, Ausin James 23 points, and Roston Stockard added 13.

The JV squad defeated Stoutland 72-59.

LICKING, Mo. – On Friday, December 15, the Wildcats hosted Steelville in a non-conference home game. The first quarter ended with a tie, 7-7. The Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead into halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats led 35-27. In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats outscored Steelville 15-13 to finish with a 50-40 victory.

Austin James scored 16 points, Roston Stockard 12 points, and Keyton Cook added 10. The Wildcats improved to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in the conference.

In the JV contest, Licking won 70-43, turning a two point lead at the end of the first into an 11 point halftime advantage. Steelville gained a point in the third, closing to 51-41, but Licking only allowed Steelville two points in the fourth quarter for the victory.

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos by Shari Harris