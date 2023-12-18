Obituary – Gaylon K. Lawrence

Gaylon Kyle Lawrence, 64, of Edgar Springs, Missouri, died at his home on December 7, 2023.

He was born in Mansfield, Missouri, in 1959, and was adopted by Elsworth and Betty Lawrence.

Gaylon was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Mike Sickler. He is survived by one daughter, Shayna, son-in-law Jeff, and grandchildren Madison, Tristan and Charlotte. He is also survived by sisters Debbie Sickler, of Edgar Springs, and Susan Hoss, of Rolla.

Gaylon worked and retired from Missouri Southern Seed Company and loved to hunt and fish.