Obituary – Lois C. Amburn

Lois Carol (Johnson) Amburn was born to Stephen F. and Vesta J. Johnson on June 10, 1946, in St. Louis, Mo. She was united in marriage to Floyd H. Amburn on October 16, 1971. They had 4 children.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary; husband, Floyd; and son, Bobby.

Lois is survived by her sister, Lola Hinson; her children, Floyd M. (Heather) Amburn, of Labadee, Mo., Stephen Hall, of Kirkwood, and Deana (Mike) Dorscher, of Oakland, Iowa; her 13 grandchildren, Krista McClanahan and husband Manny, Jonathan Amburn and Megan Ellert, Abby Amburn, Emily Amburn, James Hall, Jessica Hall and husband Robert, Samantha Wellman and husband Steven, Justin Amburn, Alyssa Fintel and husband Mikey, Tymbre Cole and husband Aaron, Mikayla Dorscher and her significant other Nick Kern, Lane Dorscher and significant other Krysten Ring, and Courtney Dorscher; 26 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Lois went to beauty school as a young woman. Later she worked at a plastic factory and moonlighted as a hairdresser at a funeral home.

After moving to Licking, in 1976, she was employed at Brown’s Shoes and then later at Rawlings Sporting Goods and stayed there until 1992 when it closed. She completed her GED after Rawlings closed and was very proud to finally be listed with her class at Webster Groves High School. She then decided to go to barber school. She and Floyd started a barber shop and supply in Licking, then opened a shop called Major Cuts, in St. Robert, Mo., and retired in 2019 due to health issues.

Lois loved being with her family, friends and her pets. She also loved being a barber and had many customers that called her mom or grandma, especially the Marines. She attended the Marine ball several times. She loved dancing and singing. She was a member and officer for the Missouri Fiddlers and Country Music Association. She also taught traditional jig and clog for National Endowment for the Arts. She and Floyd spent many years dancing together.

A visitation for Lois was held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home.