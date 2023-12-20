By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Edgar Springs Rural Fire Protection District hosted their annual Christmas Parade and Breakfast with Santa Saturday.

Children lined the parade route, eager to collect candy and to see the fire trucks and other entries, and don’t forget Santa and Mrs. Claus.

After the chill of the morning, a warm breakfast was provided free of charge to everyone at the fire station. Members of the Edgar Springs Union Church served pancakes and sausage to what seemed a never-ending line of adults and children. Tables were filled with those enjoying the meal.

Santa and Mrs. Claus found seats near the Christmas tree and children waited patiently for their turn to talk to the man in red. After putting in their requests, each child received a gift from beneath the tree.

The annual event was well attended, and fire department volunteers were kept busy helping Santa with the gift giving and with taking a Polaroid snapshot of each child with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the parents to keep.