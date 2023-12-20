In this edition: December 21, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Licking Christian Church will host a community Christmas Dinner on Christmas day.

The TCMH Family Clinic in Licking wishes all a Merry Christmas!

Seasons Greetings from Progressive Ozark Bank in Licking, and see their holiday hours!

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food, HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office, and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

Due to rising costs The Licking News will have a rate increase in 2024, but a gift subscription to The Licking News is still a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

The Licking Chamber of Commerce gifts area non-profit organizations in this time of giving.

An auction to benefit local veterans was held by the Licking VFW Auxiliary.

Area students and citizens went A-Caroling to local facilities.

The Grinch visited The Licking News and left candy canes, not chaos.

The Licking R-VIII Board of Education held their monthly meeting and recognized the December Staff Members, along with items of interest in looking ahead.

The Third Annual Missouri State Capitol High School Choir Performance was held this month, with Licking High School participation.

Texas County 911 director Terra Culley shared a “Christmas Eve” evening this week.

Rick Mansfield reflects on the Christmas holiday and how “Here-Now Is All We Have” in Reflections from the Road.

State Senator Karla Eslinger is “Looking to the Future.”

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton does the math for a “Flat Moon?”

Linda Mondy has submitted an easy “Pimento Cheese Spread” recipe in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

The University of Missouri Extension is offering online Master Gardener training; find out how to participate.

Shop with a Hero received a donation from the Clear Springs Fire Department.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey warns about gift card scams, what to avoid and what to do.

You can also keep current with reports from the County Courthouse, Commission, Sheriff and MSHP.

