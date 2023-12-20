Junior Class Cornhole Tournament raises money for Prom

On Saturday December 9, 2023, the LHS Junior Class held a Cornhole Tournament for a Prom fundraiser. Coach Cole Roark hosted the venue at his Triumph Sports facility and 14 teams showed up to compete.

Junior Class President Linzie Wallace, along with the other officers, Ralee Clayton, Aubrey Gorman and Janelle Bates, organized the teams and ran concessions. It was an enjoyable day of competition, and we were very pleased with the support we received from the community.

The father/son team of Willy and Karson Walker won the tournament, while Keyton Cook and Brently Morris came in second place.

We would like to thank all those who helped put on the tournament, from the boards that were borrowed, to the location, the scoring system, concessions, and support from the players and community that helped with the fundraising for the Junior Class.