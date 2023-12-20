Lady ’Cats defeat Crocker

Licking Girls Basketball hosted Crocker on Thursday, December 14, in the second set of Coaches vs. Cancer games. The Lady Wildcats were victorious in both the Varsity and Junior Varsity contests.

The JV Lady ’Cats started the evening right, taking a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. They grew the lead to 5 by the half, 19-14. Licking outscored Crocker more than two to one in the third quarter, and entered the fourth with a 32-20 lead. The Lady ’Cats carried their momentum to the end, with a 36-24 final score.

Kylee Rinne led scoring for Licking with 13, followed by Addison Floyd with 7, Morgan Stone 6, Miley Peterson 4, and Keely Gorman and Aleksey Cook each added 3.

Between games, Licking senior Hannah Medlock was awarded a 1,000th point ball for her accomplishment earlier in the season.

The Varsity Lady ’Cats were a little slow to start, and ended up on the wrong end of the tally at the end of the first quarter, 11-15. They had rebounded by the half, and were up by two, 19-17. Defensive pressure in the second half rattled the Lady Lions, and Licking expanded the lead to 32-26 at the end of three. Continued pressure nearly eliminated Crocker’s offense in the fourth quarter, and they only scored four to Licking’s sixteen, making it a 48-30 win for the Lady ’Cats.

Medlock added to her point count with 20 in the game, Allie Hock added 10, Kinley Keaton 6, Linzie Wallace 5, Finley Sullins 3, and Zoey Dawson and Ryleigh Barton each had 2.

The Lady ’Cats are scheduled to host Plato on Thursday, December 21, in another Frisco League Conference battle. Game time is 6 p.m.