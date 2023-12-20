Obituary – Shirley L. Clouse

Shirley Lavon Clouse, 81, of Licking, Mo., passed away on December 19, 2023. She was born to parents Richard and Opal Reeder, on July 23, 1942, in Licking, Mo. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was intelligent, quick-witted and loved by all.

Shirley met Billie Lee Clouse in 1959. They were married on April 7, 1961, in Licking, Mo. Together they raised five daughters: Billie-Jean Clouse, Sherry Lynn Al-Hassan, Rebekah Ann Mcfatridge, Aprial Lee Farhood and Amanda Marie Mason. Shirley is survived by her brother, Don Reeder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Opal Reeder; her brother, Danny Reeder; and sister, Una Paules.

The family has entrusted Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness of Licking, Mo., with the memorial. The memorial is scheduled for Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. at 11789 Crest Lane, Licking, MO 65542. There will be a meal provided following the memorial at Magnolia Way, 115 Cedar St. Licking, MO 65542 Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.