Wildcats swat Hornets, fall to Lions

By Coach Phillip Gambill

LICKING, Mo. – The Wildcats hosted a tough Crocker Lions team on Tuesday night in conference play. This was also the first of two Coaches vs. Cancer games held at Licking.

The Wildcats fought hard all game, with the score changing hands throughout the game. At the final horn, the Wildcats fell short, 58-65.

Roston Stockard scored 21 points and Keyton Cook added 19.

The Wildcats fell to 6-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

LAQUEY, Mo. – The Wildcats traveled to Laquey on Friday night to play the Laquey Hornets in conference play.

The Wildcats led at halftime, 31-21. The Wildcats came out in the third quarter and scored 23 points to take a 54-35 lead going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the Wildcats would put up another 22 points on their way to a 76-46 victory.

Keyton Cook scored 17, Austin James connected for 15, and Roston Stockard added 12.

The Wildcats improved to 7-1 on the season and 2-1 in the conference.