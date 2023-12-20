Winter Concert at LHS

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking High School and Junior High School Music Department entertained a full house at their Winter Concert Monday evening. With performances by the Junior High Choir (seventh and eighth grades), the Junior High Band (sixth and seventh grades), the LHS Concert Choir, the LHS Concert Band, and The Faux Paws, the evening was filled with the music of the holidays.

The Junior High Choir led the evening with “A Christmas Madrigal,” “Home for the Holidays” (featuring solos by Zoen Tillery, Zoey Sellars, Jerry Hofstetter and Lisa Haneline), and “Where Are You Christmas?”

Four numbers were performed by the Junior High Band: “Up On the Housetop,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Nicholas Variations” (conducted by senior Dawson Havens), and “Fum, Fum, Fum.”

Student band The Faux Paws performed “Underneath the Tree,” featuring vocals by Nicole Paolella, and “Merry Christmas, Baby,” featuring vocals by Paige Kilby.

The LHS Choir performed “The First Noel,” “Long Ago (In the Bleak Midwinter)” and “No Room” (with percussion by Dawson Havens.

The LHS Concert Band began with “Christmas Parade Sequence” (led by Drum Major Emalee Breeden), “March of the Sad Santas” and “Carol of the Bells.” The final number of the evening was “White Christmas” and was a collaboration between the LHS Concert Choir and the LHS Concert Band.

The Band and Choir were directed by Mrs. Briana Link, and the Choir was accompanied by Ms. Crystal Frailey.