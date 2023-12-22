Obituary – James H. Oligschlaeger

James Henry Oligschlaeger was born in St. Elizabeth, Mo., on June 19, 1930. He was a son to Henry and Martha (Doerhoff) Oligschlaeger. He passed away at Phelps Health on December 10, 2023.

James is survived by 5 children, Shelly Williams, Keith (Jean) Oligschlaeger, Tammy Oligschlaeger, Julie (Dan) Baseler and Maria (Danny) Lewis, and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Oligschlaeger.

He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Shane (Dana) Williams, Brody (Danielle) Williams, Shannon (Rudy) Hernandez, Josh (Emily) Knez, Kelly (Adam) Smith, Brooke (Nick) Bartlett, John (Bailey) Epple, Zachary (Jordan) Epple, Benjamin Epple, Victoria Epple, Chad (Lisa) Lewis and Jared (Kayla) Lewis.

James was also blessed with 19 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Verna; two sisters, Vicki (Jim) Moore and Louis (Leonard) Beck; two brothers, Charles and Herman Oligschlaeger.

James retired from Montauk State Park where he worked until the age of 90. He will be missed by the trout fisherman who came into the park to visit with him and get their trout tags.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A memorial visitation for James will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial service for James will follow at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home, with Shane Williams officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.