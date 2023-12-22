Obituary – Peggy Hankins

Peggy Ann Hankins (Wiley) of Rolla, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of December 16, 2023. Peggy was an only child born in Borger, Texas, to Edward L. Wiley and Ruth E. Davis on February 24, 1945.

Peggy is survived by her two sons, Don Eugene Merrell and wife Kimberly Jeanette Merrell, of Lecoma, and Jackie (Dean) Merrell, Jr. and wife Windy, of Licking; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Wiley of Arvin, Calif. and Ruth Davis of Rolla.

Peggy attended North High School in Oildale, Calif., where she met her first husband, Jackie Merrell, Sr. She married Jackie on March 19, 1964. Together they had one child, Jackie (Dean) Jr. During their marriage they resided briefly in Illinois and proceeded to settle in Missouri in the early 1970s. Peggy later went on to remarry Richard Hankins of Bakersfield, Calif., in 1987 and they remained in Rolla, Mo., until Richard’s passing.

Peggy’s first job was with Jack’s Corner Freeze in Licking. She later gained seasonal employment with George O. White State Forest Nursery where she worked for about 10 years and made countless close friends. In her free time, Peggy liked to crochet, fish, and spend time with her best friend, her mom (Ruth). They were often seen shopping in the jewelry department at JCPenney and dining at Sirloin Stockade. Peggy was a woman of strong faith and was a devoted Christian. She will be loved and missed.

Services for Peggy will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Tabernacle of Praise Church, Rolla, Mo. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the service to follow at noon.