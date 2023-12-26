Obituary – Billy “Don” Campbell
Billy “Don” Campbell was received into Glory on Sunday, December 24, 2023. He was born April 11, 1938. Beloved husband of Janet “Jan” Campbell (nee Horst) for 42 years; dearest father of Ryan Campbell and Cara Campbell; dear son of the late Donald and Evelyn Campbell; dear brother of Charles (Barbara) Campbell; dear brother-in-law of Steve (Carol) Mark, Dennis (Theresa), Barry (Sherry) and Don Horst; dear uncle of Sandy Campbell, Jennifer Horst (Nick Renz), Laura (Jason) Jones, Luke Horst, Matt (Astrid) Horst and Kaley (Andrew) Stringer; our dear cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, December 29, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Ceremony at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Arnold) 3517 Jeffco Blvd., Saturday, December 30, at 11 a.m. Interment St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church appreciated.