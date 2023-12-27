Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run accident

William Robbins, 38, of Edgar Springs, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Friday, December 22, for the charges of leaving the scene of an accident – accident resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and for a felony warrant for probation violation.

David E. Davis, 83, of Salem, was struck by a vehicle at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, on Highway 32, three miles east of Salem. Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one at the scene witnessed the incident.

An investigation was launched to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the incident, and Robbins was identified as a suspect.

According to the probable cause statement, authorities believe Robbins knew he had struck a person and failed to report the crash because he was afraid of getting a probation violation. Furthermore, he tampered with evidence by disassembling the vehicle he had been driving after hiding it in a closed shop.

The MSHP arrest report indicates Robbins was taken to the Dent County Jail with no bond.