Burglary arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff

On December 20, 2023, Texas County deputies were dispatched to County Line Road in the Dunn area for a trespass complaint. While responding to the area deputies observed a Dodge truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on MM Highway with the Dodge. A records check on the driver Justin Polson revealed he had a revoked drivers license. Further investigation revealed that property the deputies observed in the truck was stolen from two residences on County Line Road. A search of the truck also led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine. Polson was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Justin E. Polson, age 37, of Des Moines, Iowa, with Burglary, Possession of Controlled Substances, Stealing, Driving While Revoked/Suspended, Trespass 1st degree. Polson was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $5,000 cash only bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.