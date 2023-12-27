Lady ’Cats win Eden Bisker Memorial Game

Coach Steve Rissler

The Licking Lady Wildcats improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Frisco League play by defeating Plato, 55 – 35, on Thursday night at the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse.

Licking jumped out early, but allowed Plato to stay close by only making three of eight free throws in the first quarter. The ’Cats and Eagles played even in the second and Licking led by 9 at the half.

Licking extended the lead in the third quarter behind their 1-3-1 extended zone pressure. Several players saw time in the fourth quarter as Licking pushed the lead to 20.

Hannah Medlock led scoring with 18 points, Allie Hock was also in double digits at 15. Zoey Dawson added 6, Kinley Keaton 5, Morgan Stone 5, Linzie Wallace 4 and Keely Gorman 2 points.

The Lady Wildcats JV defeated Plato in a two-quarter game, 40-11.