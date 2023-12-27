Obituary – Charles L. Triplett

Charles Leo Triplett, age 92 years and 5 months, was the son of Victor and Betty (Headrick) Triplett. He was born on July 21, 1931, at his lifelong residence of Rhyse, Mo. He passed from this world on December 21, 2023, peacefully at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., with his family at his side. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ethel (Blankenship) Triplett; daughter, Vicki and son-in-law, Dennis Medlock, of Salem, Mo.; son, Stan Triplett; daughter-in-law, Lani; grandson, Taylor and wife, Taylor, all of Springfield, Mo.; sister, Eula Sims, of O’Fallon, Mo.; sister-in-law, Darlene Triplett; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and in-laws: Theodore (Betty) Triplett, Buren (Lillie) Triplett, Wilbur Triplett, Mary (Lee) Milano, Susan (Lloyd) Gravatt, Georgetta (Charlie) Outman, Frank (Zoe) Triplett, Arthur (Effie) Triplett, Nora (Jack) Neice, Jessie (Carl) Robnett, Edna (Ray) Parks.

Charles attended Bethlehem School and graduated from Licking High School without missing a single day of school. In his youth he enjoyed participating in sports, playing for the Licking Wildcats in basketball and track. After high school he played baseball on a community team and teams from around the area would get together and play each other. He had the opportunity to go to the Bolin Baseball Camp at Montauk. He worked for 13 years at Rawlings making baseballs and uniforms. After his time there, he made the decision to come home to his first love of farming, to raise hogs, cattle, crops and tend to the everyday life of the farm. He did custom haying in the summers for a time, and he and his son, Stan cut many a load of cordwood. He loved the outdoors, going hunting, and fishing with family and friends. (Always a country boy at heart.) He was also community minded, serving on various boards over the years.

Charles attended the Licking Church of Christ where he chose to become a Christian and be baptized into the Christian walk. He always enjoyed the fellowship with all his church family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Donations in memory of Charles may be made to Licking Church of Christ, 203 S. Main St. Licking, MO 65542, or to the cancer society.

A visitation for Charles was held on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service for Charles followed at 11 a.m. with Robert Gifford officiating. Pallbearers were Bobby Blankenship, Steve Blankenship, Ronald Blankenship, Dennis Medlock, Stan Triplett and Taylor Triplett. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.