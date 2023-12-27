State Championship rings awarded to LHS Baseball

Photos by Shari Harris
From left, Logan Gorman, Cole McCloy, Garrett Gorman, Malachi Antle, Cole Wallace, Karson Walker, Derek Mendenhall, Kannon Buckner, Kellar Davis, Keyton Cook, Brently Morris, Keyton Rinne, Austin Stephens, Rusty Buckner, Silas Antle, Jordan Ritz, Kale Cook, Head Coach Harv Antle, Asst. Coach Cole Roark and Asst. Coach Chris Harris were recognized for being Missouri Class 2 State Baseball Champions in 2023. Championship rings were given to each player and coach by Athletic Director Phillip Gambill.
