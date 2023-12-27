The blessing of a Christmas Dinner

Photos by Christy Porter
Licking Christian Church provided a traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day for those who wished to participate. This has become an ongoing tradition for the church and volunteers since 2009. Pastor Rick Mosher prayed for a blessing of the food, the gathering and the community before inviting those present to eat and fellowship in the Christmas spirit. Turkey and ham was served with dressing, gravies, salad, vegetables and sides, bread, desserts and beverages. Volunteers who served Christmas dinner included, from left: Sherry Dunlap, Myrna Van Deusen, Gary Hassell, Pastor Rick Mosher, Mike Dunlap, Kassi Ramsey, Rylynn Ramsey and Jaylynn Ramsey. Serving beverages were, from left: Reece Richards, Rylynn Ramsey and Jaylynn Ramsey.