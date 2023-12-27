Wildcats tame Tigers

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Wildcats hosted the Houston Tigers on Tuesday, December 19, at the Sherman Hill Field House. Licking took their record to 8-1 on the season and 2-1 in the conference with a 61-47 win over their district foe.

The Wildcats were up 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, and took a 29-10 lead into the half.

A Student Council fundraiser was held at half-time, with fans having fun with the “Chuck-a-Duck” game. Sarah Kuhn was the winner, with her duck landing on the lily pad.

The Wildcats stayed steady through the second half, and rolled to a 61-47 win over the Tigers.

Austin James led scoring with 31 points. Keyton Cook was also in double figures with 12. Carter Sullins had 7 assists in the game.

Photos by Shari Harris

In the Junior Varsity contest, the Wildcats steamrolled to a 29-12 half-time lead, and maintained the tempo in the second half, winning with a score of 57-23.

Between the JV and Varsity games, the 2023 State Champion Wildcat Baseball team members and coaches were awarded their championship rings. Entertaining during breaks was student rock band The Faux Paws.

Photos by Shari Harris