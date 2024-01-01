Obituary – Lonnie I. R. Hall

Lonnie Ira Riley Hall left this world December 26, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 67. He was born October 15, 1956, in Houston, Mo., to Ira Delmer and Violet (Morgan) Hall.

Lonnie had 3 children, Pamela Jean Hall, Jersey Tara Marie Hall and Hunter Riley Eugene Hall, who all loved him very much. He supported their goals in life. Pamela wanted to be a singer and book author, Hunter wanted to be a storm chaser and Jersey wanted to be a House Mom.

He has 5 brothers and 1 sister that are still among us today, Wayne Hall, Arnold Hall, Sherman Hall, Dale Hall, Terry Hall and their sister, Teresa Hall.

Lonnie was there for everyone and helped anyone that needed it. He wanted the best life possible for his kids. When he passed it left everyone with broken hearts, especially his kids. Lonnie was an all around great person and a loving father. He will be missed and may he fly high. We all miss you, may you rest in peace.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Haaland officiating. Interment was in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn.