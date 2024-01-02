Obituary – James “Jim” Hobson

James “Jim” Edward Hobson, 68, of Salem, Mo., passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023, in Salem.

Jim is survived by his mother: Faye Hobson of Salem; children: Gary Baker and wife Ramona of Licking, Craig Hobson of Sedalia, Tammy Sartin and husband Josh of Salem, William Hobson and wife Brandi of Salem, and Wesley Hobson and wife Dawn of Salem; siblings: Curt Hobson and wife Roberta of Licking, Delbert Hobson and wife Cheryl of Salem, Irene Hobson of Enid, Okla., Wanda Suhr and husband Darryl of Lenox, Bonnie Brodrick and husband Kenneth of Doniphan, Jackie Hobson and Dale Fann of Lenox, and Bobby Jo Petty and husband Frank of Sullivan; twenty-six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; special friend: Debra Yates; bestest pal: his dog Blake; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding him in death were his wife: Patricia Hobson; son: David Hobson; father: William Hobson; mother: Ellen Enke; and his grandparents: Craig and Francis Hobson.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.wilsonmortuary.com.