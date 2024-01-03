Cardinals Caravan to visit Rolla January 13

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2024 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.

The Cardinals Caravan will traverse 20 different cities across Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana. A combination of more than 40 current Cardinals players, minor league prospects, alumni and team broadcasters will embark on one of six different caravans through Cardinal Nation from January 12-15.

The Caravan is a great way for fans outside of St. Louis to get up close and personal with Cardinals players. Eighteen players with Major League experience are scheduled to attend including Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Iván Herrera, Alec Burleson, Richie Palacios, Luken Baker, Matthew Liberatore, Andre Pallante, Zack Thompson, John King, James Naile, Packy Naughton, Drew Rom, Nick Robertson, José Fermín, and Michael Siani.

Top prospects Victor Scott II, Tink Hence, Thomas Saggese, Gordon Graceffo, Max Rajcic, and Sem Robberse are also slated to participate along with Cardinals alumni Rick Ankiel, Ryan Ludwick, Kyle McClellan, Jason Motte, Xavier Scruggs, Bernard Gilkey, Jason Simontacchi, Gary Bennett, Kerry Robinson, Bengie Molina, Brad Thompson, Ricky Horton, and Al Hrabosky.

As in previous years, the club will implement an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

The full schedule for the 2024 Cardinals Caravan, including destinations, times and participating players, can be found at cardinals.com/caravan.

Caravan #2 will be traveling to Rolla on Saturday, January 13. Caravan #2 details are listed on the schedule as follows:

Emcee: Rick Horton & Mike Claiborne

Current Players: Brendan Donovan, Iván Herrera, Nick Robertson & Max Rajcic

Alumni: Rick Ankiel & Ryan Ludwick

DATE CITY LOCATION TIME CALL FOR INFO

Saturday, Jan. 13 Rolla Rolla High School Gymnasium 5:30 PM 573-364-2525