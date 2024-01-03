December Teacher Appreciation

Submitted

Licking R-VIII teachers and staff were shown great appreciation by the community during the month of December.

Individual tote bags were quilted and embroidered by the Restorative Justice Program at South Central Correctional Center. Each bag was made with a variety of unique materials and included the last name of the staff member. The bags were provided for teachers, aides and administrators.

Licking Assembly of God Church provided a variety of Coach Slides, which were set up in the teacher’s lounge for all elementary and high school staff to pick from. The church has provided several gifts to Licking school staff, the students and their families. The Licking AG included the following message, “You are loved and appreciated; we hope you have a Merry Christmas!”

Town and Country Bank then provided cookies for all elementary and high school staff. The bank has donated time and resources for our school on multiple occasions. Town and Country Bank has partnered with the school by giving donations for teacher resources, student scholarships, athletic supplies and sporting events. They have actively been part of the school’s “Career Day” and they showcase student work. They gave this message for the staff, “Town and Country Bank is proud to support the school and our teachers! We understand that the best way to inspire young people is to put quality people in their lives. We have a great staff at Licking and are proud of the work they do to educate the kids in our community.”

CTNS is a group of parents and community members who work together to provide support and resources to local teachers, thereby fulfilling their mission: Supporting the well-being and success of teachers in our community. Should you or your business wish to participate in the CTSN program by providing encouragement with a snack cart, luncheon, funding, discounts, classroom resources or more, please contact Delanie Rinne at 573-889-7491.

Photos submitted