Lady ’Cats 2nd in Mtn. Grove Holiday Tournament

By Shari Harris, Publisher

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – The Licking Lady Wildcats entered the 2023 Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament as a first seed in a field of 14 teams. Licking and second seed Mountain Grove enjoyed a first round bye, but faced stiff opposition throughout the remaining tournament. Third seed Alton won the tournament, followed by Licking in second place, Norwood (7th seed) beat Liberty (4th) for third place, fifth seed Willow Springs defeated Mountain Grove for fifth place, and consolation went to Ava (12th).

The Alton Lady Comets dashed the Lady ’Cats hopes for a first place trophy, defeating them by a score of 65-35 in Friday afternoon’s championship game.

Alton’s Evin Montgomery led all scorers with 23 points. For Licking, Hannah Medlock scored 14 in the contest, followed by Allie Hock 7, Morgan Stone 5, Addison Floyd 3, and 2 each for Linzie Wallace, Zoey Dawson and Finley Sullins.

Hannah Medlock and Allie Hock were both named to the All-Tournament team.

In Thursday’s semifinal game, Licking defeated Liberty in a school matchup whose results would be reversed in the boys game later in the evening. The final score was Licking 50, Liberty 43.

Hock led scoring with 22, followed by Medlock with 14, Dawson 8, Wallace 4, and Sullins 2.

Conference foe Plato fell to the Lady Wildcats in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, with a score of Licking 61, Plato 54.

Hock led scoring with 24, Medlock added 14, Wallace and Keaton each added 8, Finley Sullins 4, Floyd 2 and Keely Gorman 1.