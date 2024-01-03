Nash charged with Sodomy and Child Molestation

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Bradley Jay Nash, age 47, of Salem, was arrested on December 28 on two charges of first degree Statutory Sodomy and one charge of second degree Child Molestation, after a five-week investigation was conducted by law enforcement into allegations of sexual abuse.

Nash is accused of committing the felony of first degree statutory sodomy on or between April 22, 2022, and April 21, 2023, and on or around April 24, 2023. He is alleged to have committed the felony of second degree child molestation between June 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021.

No bond was set at the time of the arrest. A motion to set bond has been made on behalf of Nash by his attorney, Herman Guetersloh.

Nash had previously served as mayor of Salem, and was the Chief of the Dent County Fire Protection District until shortly before his arrest.

The charges described above are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.