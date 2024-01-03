Obituary – John T. Moore, II “Jr.”

Retired Navy Veteran Petty Officer Second Class, John Thomas Moore, II (Jr.) passed from this life on December 31, 2023. Jr. was born February 22, 1960, in Licking, Mo., and had attained the age of 63 years.

A native of Licking, Mo., Jr. joined the military in 1979, served four years, retired and then joined again in 1983. John went on to serve another six years before being medically retired.

In 1981, Jr. met the love of his life Cynthia. They were united in marriage on February 27, 1982, and to that union four children were born. Jr. loved camping, fishing, watching football and spending time with all of his grandchildren, and spoiling them with candy and treats. He loved watching cartoons with all of his grandchildren and would put cartoons on the TV when they were at his house. His main love though was Cindy. He spent all of his days taking care of her and making sure she had everything she ever needed.

Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geneva Moore; as well as, two brothers, Truman Hudson and Larry Moore; one sister, Joyce Duncan; and one granddaughter, Sky Robertson.

Those left to mourn Jr. are his wife, Cindy, of the home; sons, George Moore and John Moore (Kara); daughters, Theresa Poucher (BJ) and Pamela Robertson (Derek); his grandchildren, Ryan Shirley, Victoria Poucher, Savannah Robertson, Abigail Yarbrough, Alexandria Yarbrough, Jocelyn Robertson, Levi Robertson, Alex Sharp, Jayden Sharp, Danyelle Sharp, Alexis Miller and Thomas Moore; brothers, Stanley (Betty) Hudson, Andy (Linda) Moore, Roger (Dawn) Moore and Robert (Elizabeth) Moore; sisters, Celeste Hudson, Vivian Harris, Nora (Lee) Letner and Patricia (Casey) Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends that will greatly miss him.

Jr.’s viewing was held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. His funeral service was held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Craddock Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.