Obituary – Patricia A. Colvard

Patricia Ann Colvard was born on March 17, 1954, to James and Bessie (Bradshaw) Hamill, in Van Buren, Mo. She passed away surrounded by family on January 2, 2024, in Houston, Mo., at the age of 69.

Patricia married JB Colvard on September 24, 1972, and to this union four children were born. She worked for a plastic company and for Eves Janitorial Service for several years. Her favorite things included painting quilt tops, collecting porcelain dolls, and collecting anything with Elvis on it.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, James Hamill and Bessie Irene Sellars; her sister, Mary Hamill; and her brother, Daniel Hamill.

She is survived by her dad, Victor Sellars; husband, JB Colvard; daughters, Michelle Osborne (Brad), Julie Colvard, Susan Brooks (Charles) and Chrystal Richardson; sisters, Ethel Mitchell (Eddie) and Kimberly Mondragon (Kenny); brother, James Hamill; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

A visitation for Patricia was held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 12 – 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Interment was at Boone Creek Cemetery. Donations in memory of Patricia may be made to the Gideons. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.