Wildcats 3rd in Cabool Holiday Tournament

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Wildcats fought through a sixteen-team field to finish third in the Cabool Holiday Tournament. Third seed Liberty claimed first place, followed by first seed Norwood, and second seed Licking defeated fourth seed Mansfield for third place. Gainesville (6th seed) took 5th place and Salem (7th seed) earned Consolation.

In Friday’s third place contest, Licking came from behind to defeat Mansfield, 52-47. Mansfield’s Riley Stidham led all scorers with 20. Roston Stockard set the pace for Licking scorers with 15, followed by Austin James with 9, Gaige Nicholson 8, Carter Sullins 6, Jordan Ritz 4, Keyton Cook 4, and 2 each for Kannon Buckner, Garret Gorman and Austin Stephens.

Roston Stockard earned a spot on the All Tournament Team.

Thursday’s semifinal contest saw the Wildcats facing a tough Mountain View/Liberty team, only hours after the Lady Wildcats defeated Liberty. The Liberty boys exacted their revenge on the Wildcats, defeating them with a score of Liberty 73, Licking 30.

Stockard scored 9, Cook 8, James 4, Stephens 3, Nicholson 3, Sullins 1 and Buckner 1.

Wednesday’s quarterfinal game pitted Licking against Alton. After trailing at the half, Licking fought back to tie and send the game into overtime. The Wildcats piled on the points in overtime, winning 70-56 to advance to the semifinals.

Licking began the tournament Tuesday with a 67-63 win over 15th seed Conway.

Stockard led scoring with 26, followed closely by Cook with 21. James added 9, Sullins 6, Buckner 3 and Nicholson 2.