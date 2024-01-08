Obituary – Amber D. Sims

Amber Dawn Wampner Sims, 44, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., passed away January 3, 2024, at the Ascension St Thomas Hospital Rutherford, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Amber was born to Gerald and the late Sue Wampner Arvin, on August 3, 1979, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Amber was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Sims; mother, Sue Wampner; grandfathers, Mahlon Wampner and William Arvin; grandmother, Jane Arvin; uncles, David, Kenneth and Robert Wampner, and Michael Arvin; and aunt, Teresa Featherstone.

Surviving is her father, Gerald Wampner; brothers, Gerald Jr., Jeff and Eric Wampner; half sister, Caitlin Wampner; her grandmother, Iona Wampner; nephews, Jacob and Lucas Wampner; aunt, Mary Jo (Steve) Paugh; uncles, John(Karen) Arvin and Steve (Sonia)Arvin; and a host of cousins. Amber will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Per her request, Amber will be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Nashville Cremation Center of Nashville, Tenn.