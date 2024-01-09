Obituary – George E. Ragain

George Earl Ragain, age 81, of Licking, passed away January 8, 2024, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo., due to complications with pneumonia. George was born November 16, 1942, at Rolla, Mo., the son of Thurman Jewell “Smokey” Ragain and Mary Ann (O’Malley) Ragain.

George graduated from Plato High School in 1960. Immediately after graduation from high school he enlisted in the United States Army, June 22, 1960. His basic training was at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He served in Korea as a heavy equipment operator, and discharged from the U.S. Army June 6, 1963.

George married Carole (Cavaness) Fudge on May 19, 2001, and gained two stepchildren, Todd Ray Fudge and Lisa (Fudge) Neugebauer.

George is survived by his wife Carole, of 22 years; sister, Judith Routh (Dewayne); half-sisters, Connie Riker, Dorothy Ousley and Deloris McQueen; half-brothers, Steve and Charley Ragain; a step-brother, Harry Buckner; stepchildren; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Mary Ragain; paternal grandparents, David William Ragain and Martha L. (Knight) Ragain; maternal grandparents, Andrew Joseph O’Malley and Mary Ann (Smith) O’Malley; a dear brother, Dennis M. Ragain; half-sister, Nancy Glasglow; half-brother, (infant) Donnie Ragain; step-brothers, Larry Buckner and Bill Sneed.

His greatest sadness was being preceded in death by his mother, at age 9, and his brother Dennis Ragain, who died at age 23. He was raised by his grandmother, Annie (Smith) O’Malley, on a farm at Slabtown, Mo.

Throughout his life he was an honest and hardworking man. During his career he was an over the road truck driver, touring almost all of the United States. He also worked as a dispatcher for Beaufort trucking company. He retired from truck driving in 2010.

George was a voracious reader, reading the Bible and everything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed watching RFD TV, and listening to blue grass and country music.

He had a deep love of the Lord, and was a proud and active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Licking, Mo., where he attended as long as his health allowed. His faith was an important part of his life. He happily served the Lord throughout his lifetime. The fellowship he shared with members of his church family was very important to him.

George’s love for all of his family will always be a treasured memory. He found fulfillment in spending time with his family and recounting his life experiences. George had a gift of memory. He could tell us stories and names of people and their children that he knew years ago.

George will be remembered for his perfect memory, storytelling, care for all he knew and love for his family. He was an inspiration and will be loved and missed always.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and American Legion.

Pallbearers are Dennis Routh, Michael Ragain, Matthew Ragain, Javan Shrode, Jasiah Shrode, Tommy Ray Fudge, Todd Ray Fudge, Kirk Neugebauer. Honorary Pallbearers are Zachary Ragain and Craig Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Licking. Interment will follow at O’Malley Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.