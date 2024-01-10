Lady ’Cats rope the Rangers, best the Bears

By Coach Steve Rissler

LICKING, Mo. – Licking Girls’ Basketball matched up with fellow District 10 opponent, Willow Springs, on Thursday at the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse, just two days after the Wildcat Boys’ teams came away with wins over the Bears.

The Bears were able to keep the score close throughout the first half, but the second half was all Licking. The home team led by 9 at the break but extended the lead to 20 in the third and got the turbo clock rolling in the fourth. Licking was able to sniff out the majority of Willow’s sets and hold their leading scorers to 20 points below their combined averages.

Allie Hock and Hannah Medlock paced the ’Cats with 20 points each. Zoey Dawson hit two 3s for 6 points, Linzie Wallace and Kinley Keaton scored 4 each, Keely Gorman 3, and Ryleigh Barton, Morgan Stone and Kylee Rinne each had 2.

“The girls really took pride in their team defense tonight. We knew Willow had two girls capable of getting 30 and we held them to a combined 20. Offensively we were patient and took good shots off 2 feet in the paint and got good looks from 3 after paint touches either off the bounce or pass. This win should lock up the 1 seed in the district so it’s a big win.” ~ Coach Rissler

Photos by Shari Harris

The Junior Varsity also defeated Willow Springs, with a convincing 44-12 score.

Photos by Shari Harris

IBERIA, Mo. – Licking traveled to Iberia on Tuesday to face the big and talented Lady Rangers.

The ’Cats jumped out early behind balanced scoring and led 20 to 13 after one.

Hock went off in the second quarter, scoring 10 points on her own to match Iberia’s team score. Licking led 32 to 23 at the break.

Keaton caught fire in the third, hitting four 3s in a row to push the lead to 56 to 36 with one quarter to play.

Both teams cleared their benches in the fourth as Licking cruised to a 63-47 Frisco League road victory.

Hock led all scorers with 21 points, Keaton hit five 3s for 15 points, Dawson tallied 13 points, Wallace 6, Medlock 6, and Gorman 2. Alexa “Baby Shaq” Rowden had 12 to lead Iberia.

“The girls really responded well after getting curb stomped by Alton in the Grove Holiday championship. We guarded, passed, communicated and shot well. We played unselfishly and made good decisions. I am very proud of the girls.” ~ Coach Rissler

Licking moved to 11-1 overall and 4-0 in Frisco League play.

The JV Lady Wildcats fell to Iberia in the first contest of the evening.